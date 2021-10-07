Jason Sudeikis’ 5-Year-Old Daughter Shaved His Mustache After ‘Ted Lasso’ Filming Wrapped

That mustache may have helped win him an Emmy, but Jason Sudeikis has to put aside Ted Lasso for a while between seasons. Sudeikis was a guest on The Ellen Degeneres Show ahead of Friday’s second season finale, and the SNL alum explained that he let his 5-year-old daughter Daisy shave off his signature facial hair when filming was over.

“When you were done shooting, you let your daughter shave your mustache,” Degeneres brought up. “Yeah, yeah, just so she knew it was me,” Sudeikis replied. After Degeneres pointed out that this must have been a precarious undertaking considering Daisy’s age, and Sudeikis joked, “But I paid her. She’s 5. She was actually 4 at the moment. But it was one of those clippers.”

Sudeikis then brought up the fact that his ex-fianceé Olivia Wilde once cut his hair on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2019. “But that’s my… You and Olivia cut my hair one of the last times I was here,” he said. “I was gonna say, you’re really risky because I cut your hair when you were here last time,” Degeneres remembered. “Yeah, no—you guys went at it,” Sudeikis said. “And now Daisy shaves my mustache. I don’t care.”

Sudeikis and Wilde, with whom he shares Daisy and his 7-year-old son Otis, split in 2020 and shortly after Wilde starting dating singer Harry Styles. Sudeikis admitted in the July cover story for GQ this month how he hopes the end of their relationship will one day make more sense.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle,” he said, adding how at this moment in time he is trying his best to figure out what he needs to know about himself and the situation. “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”