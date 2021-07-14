Jason Sudeikis Admits He Hit 'Rock Bottom' Following Split From Olivia Wilde

✖

Ahead of Ted Lasso’s highly anticipated sophomore premiere on Apple TV+ on July 23, actor Jason Sudeikis is getting frank about his personal life following a very public breakup from ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde this past November. With their split playing out in the tabloids alongside photos of Wilde holding hands with Harry Styles just months later, Sudeikis reveals in a cover story for GQ this month how he hopes the end of their relationship will one day make more sense.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle,” he said, adding how at this moment in time he is trying his best to figure out what he needs to know about himself and the situation. “That's an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

The 45-year-old actor and comedian who shares two children — Otis, 7 and Daisy, 4 — with Wilde, called things off in November 2020 after more than seven years together. In the months following, his ex would be seen with Styles, one of the stars in her upcoming films and 10 years her junior. The Saturday Night Live alum went on to tell GQ the entire experience is something you “either learn from or make excuses about.”

“You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it,” he said later, adding how despite the ups and downs of the past year, he is proud of himself for overcoming the pitfalls. “I think if you have the opportunity to hit rock bottom, however you define that, you can become 412 bones or land like an Avenger. I personally have chosen to land like an Avenger.” In a self-deprecating response to how he did it, Sudeikis admits he doesn’t know. “It’s just how I landed.”

The Ted Lasso star, who experienced incredible success last year with the premiere of his feel-good sitcom, set to premiere Season 2 on July 16, also shared how he was not at all heartbroken or high when his Golden Globes appearance while sporting a tie-dye hoodie, which sparked concerns from fans. “I was neither high nor heartbroken,” Sudeikis clarified. “So yeah, it came off like, ‘This is how I feel. I believe in moving forward.'”