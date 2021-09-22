‘SNL’ Reveals Guest Hosts and Musicians for October Shows

Saturday Night Live is gearing up for Season 47, announcing their October lineup of guest hosts and musicians on Wednesday. Owen Wilson and Kacey Musgraves will be leading the premiere on Oct. 2, Kim Kardashian West and Halsey on Oct. 9, Rami Malek and Young Thug on Oct. 16, and SNL alum Jason Sudeikis and Brandi Carlile on Oct. 23.

Many of the celebs reacted to the news on social media, celebrating their upcoming appearances on the Emmy-winning show. Halsey tweeted “There’s a lot of fun stuff on its way,” before sharing a photo of a yellow baby onesie embroidered with “Saturday Night Live” with the caption “back to New York, it’s Saturday night.”

“I’ve been waiting my whole life to make this announcement!” tweeted Carlile. “Live from New York it’s Saturday night!!Can you even believe we get to be on the same night as the wonderful Jason Sudeikis? Can’t wait to hug Ted Lasso’s neck!!See you there, SNL!” Kardashian West also celebrated the news on Twitter. “OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!” she wrote.

SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels, teased at the Emmys that Sudeikis would be making his return to the 30 Rock stage sooner rather than later. “Jason Sudeikis will be coming back soon,” he said during an interview before praising the actor’s work on Ted Lasso.

Sudeikis, who has been enjoying a career-defining run on Ted Lasso, opened up to GQ in August about his start on the iconic variety show. “I didn’t want to work on SNL,” Sudeikis admitted. “At a certain point in your comedy journey, you have to look at it as like McDonald’s. You have to be like: ‘No. Never.’” He would eventually change his tune. “It was like having a crush on the prettiest girl at school and being like, ‘She seems like a jerk.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, really? ‘Cause she said she liked you.’ ‘She what?!’”

Sudeikis was on SNL for ten years, departing from the show in 2013, although he has returned a few times, most recently during the 2020 election to play Joe Biden. “A person can go as long as they want — I mean, Lorne’s been kicking butt at it for 33 out of the 38 years,” Sudeikis said on The Late Show With David Letterman at the time. “But me, yeah, no — I’m definitely done.”