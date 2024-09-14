YouTube streamer Valkyrae has accused actor Jason Momoa of creating a toxic work environment on the set of the upcoming Minecraft movie. Valkyrae, who has a cameo in the video game's film adaptation, witnessed some "suprising" behavior from the 45-year-old star in the form of an outburst directed at crew members.

The comments came when the video game streamer appeared on JasonTheWeen's recent mock "Hot Ones" interview/food stream. The host asked Valkyrae (real name Rachell Hofstetter) about her "worst celebrity or streamer experience," and she recalled her experience working on A Minecraft Movie, which will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025. The streamer called out Momoa for "disappointing" behavior towards the movie's production team after filming an "intense" scene.

"I just saw him mistreat some of the crew, and it was pretty disappointing," Valkyrae recalled. "He was just really mad at them that they just weren't doing something right. ... He was just angry, like really mad and yelling. So I was just like 'Man, this is not a good work environment. I would not be happy working under these conditions.'"

Momoa nor Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio behind the film, have commented on Valkyrae's account as of press time.

The actor, who previously starred in Aquaman and Fast X, plays Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison in the family flick, which sees a group getting sucked into the block-based world of Minecraft. Jack Black stars as the main character in the video game, Steve.