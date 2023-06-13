Jason Momoa Reveals What Vin Diesel Is Really Like After Working With Him on 'Fast X'

Jason Momoa recently revealed what Vin Diesel is really like, after working with him on Fast X. In the film, Momoa plays Dante Reyes, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, who is out to get vengeance against Dominic Dom" Toretto (Diesel) and his crew. Dante blames them for the death of his father, as well as the loss of his family's fortune, which happened in Fast Five (2011).

In a new interview clip, Momoa opened up about working alongside Diesel, saying, "He's like one of the boys, man, Vin is fun. He's a great family man. He's totally different than Dom." Momoa goes on to add, "When you sit across from him and he flips into Dom, it's amazing. It's like, 'Oh my god, dude, I grew up with you.'" Check it out below!

Momoa's complimentary comments come after it was reported that franchise star Vin Diesel "blames" the series newcomer for the poor reviews that Fast X has received. According to Radar Online, a source stated that Diesel thinks Momoa was "overacting" and "scene-stealing" with his performance. "Vin is embarrassed Jason is being branded the only bright spot in the film," the insider added, "and stealing his thunder in the franchise he built himself."

"Jason knows he's the flavor of the moment and Vin's jealous of him," the source also offered. "But he doesn't appreciate Vin trying to poison the public against him. This has the potential to be Hollywood's next biggest feud." Notably, Fast X has a 56 percent Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as 55 out of 100 on Metacritic, which indicates "mixed or average reviews." This is not much lower than the previous film, F9, which has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 59 percent, but is a pretty big drop from entries like Furious 7 (81 percent) or Fast Five (78 percent).

If the reports are true, Momoa wouldn't be the first Fast freshman that Diesel has grown furious toward. He previously had a very heated, and very public feud with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The wrestler-turned-movie star first joined the franchise as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five, before going off to film the spinoff movie Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, alongside Jason Statham.

It's well-known that Johnson and Diesel had a pretty tense relationship during the filming, especially Johnson's last, F8 – The Fate of the Furious. However, back in 2022, Diesel made a public plea to Johnson, asking him to return to the movies. The former WWE champ eventually responded, making it "clear" that he had no intention of returning. However, the pair have since squashed their beef and Johnson did return to the franchise.