Valkyrae Owns up to Major Photo Editing in Instagram Shots

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter may have garnered a massive Instagram following surpassing the 3 million mark in part thanks to her stunning photos, but not everything is quite as it seems. The famous streamer and YouTuber recently confessed to editing her appearance in her social media posts.

Hofstetter, 31, made the confession in a May 19 Instagram post that included a gallery of three images showing the star in a stunning black dress. The first image showed Hofstetter staring directly into the camera, with the second image finding the gamer with her hands up and behind her head. The final photo in the carousel was a mirror selfie. Instead of opting for a witty caption, Hofstetter instead opted to keep it real, hilariously informing her fans that she was "too lazy to spend 3 seconds to shave so instead I spent an hour editing my armpit hair."

The confession generated plenty of comments, many of Hofstetter's followers questioning why she chose to edit the photo instead of keeping something that is entirely natural. Replying to the post, one person declared, "normalize not shaving queen," with another person commenting, "girl, own the armpit hair. All girls are perfect the way they are." A third person wrote, "should've posted it with the hair," with one adding, "release the unedited version." Amid the flurry of comments, Hofstetter returned to the social media platform to clarify her stance on body hair.

"I regret this caption but it feels too late to change it," she wrote in a message shared to her Instagram Stories. LOL OF COURSE BODY HAIR IS PERFECTLY FINE AND NORMAL! I just really don't like body hair on myself. I like being bald and smooth but I don't mind hair on others at all! Always do what you personally prefer and never ever feel pressured to shave for anybody else."

Better known online as Valkyrae, Hofstetter is one of the world's most famous female streaming personalities. She began streaming on Twitch in 2015, playing games including Fortnite, League of Legends, and other role-playing games, and quickly gained a massive following. In 2018, she joined the Esports organization 100 Thieves as its first female content creator, and in 2020, she signed an exclusive deal to stream on YouTube. She has remained YouTube's most-watched female streamer since 2020.