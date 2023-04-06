'Minecraft' Movie Release Date Revealed

Years after it was first confirmed to be in the works, Warner Bros.'s live-action Minecraft film has a release date. Based on the beloved building block game and starring Jason Momoa, Minecraft is set to open in theaters on April 4, 2025. The film was initially set for a summer 2019 premiere, but was later pushed back to March 2022 before again being delayed.

The release date came amid a string of several high-profile changes and additions to Warner Bros.'s release calendar. According to Deadline, James Wan's Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom, also starring Momoa, will now open on Dec. 20, five days earlier than initially expected. Aquaman 2, meanwhile, is trading places with The Color Purple, which had originally been set for Dec. 25. The Robert De Niro-starring The Wise Guys gangster drama landed a release date of Feb. 2, 2024, and an "Untitled WB Event Film" was dated for Dec. 19, 2025. Warner Bros. also removed a placeholder for an untitled DC film set for Sept. 22, 2023.

The upcoming Minecraft film has been years in the making and dates back at least to 2014 when Variety reported that Night at the Museum director Shawn Levy left the project after he and writers Kieran Mulroney and Michele Mulroney presented a new idea on the project to the studio last month that "didn't mesh with what the video game developers were looking for. Levy and the studio felt it was the best idea that the two move on and look in another direction." Rob McElhenney, known for co-creating and co-starring in the long-running FX/FXX series It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, was also attached to the movie at one point. Wednesday's update on the movie listed Jared Hess as director. Hesser is known for directing Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre. Hess was first attached to the film back. In 2022 when it was reported that Momoa was "in final negotiations" to play the lead in a film version.

Created by Mojang Studios in Sweden, Minecraft debuted in 2011. The building block game challenges players to create structures, habitats and entire worlds with simple templates. The game has been a massive success with over 100 million users. Warner Bros. acquired Microsoft, and with it Minecraft, in 2014 for $2.5 billion. At this time, details of the film's plot have not been announced and Momoa is the only actor attached to the project. Minecraft will hit theaters on April 4, 2025.