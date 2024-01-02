Jack Black to Star in 'Minecraft' Movie

Jack Black is trading his Bowser spikes for a pick axe in his next movie role. According to a new report from Deadline, the actor will be starring in the forthcoming Minecraft movie, which is getting close to filming in New Zealand. The outlet states that rumors suggest Black will be playing Minecraft lead character Steve, while Jason Momoa is the movie's lead in an undisclosed role.

The Minecraft movie — based on the hit video game of the same name — is being directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite, Nacho Libre) from a script by Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer. Additional cast members include Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Eugene Hansen. What We Do In The Shadows actor Matt Berry was reportedly in talks to join the cast at one point, but it's unclear if those negotiations are still underway. The Minecraft film currently does not have an announced premiere date.

(Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

As previously noted, Black's most recent movie role was as Bowser in Illumination and Nintendo's The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The musical comedian's lending of his voice to the fire-breathing villain was a massive hit, and spawned a hit viral song, 'Peaches.' Interestingly, IGN noted that Black was originally not going to be singing in the film, and it was something that didn't even come up until he was already hard at work in the recording booth, laying down his lines.

"There was no talk of singing until about halfway through the recording process," he said. "We had already had a few sessions; I think we were a year in when [Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic] first sprung it on me. They were like, 'How would you feel about Bowser singing a song?' And I was like, 'Ooh, I don't know.' I'm very protective about my singing career with my band, Tenacious D."

"I try not to do too many crossovers where my characters sing unless [...] that's what we set out to do," Black went on to explain. "'Are we doing a musical? If we are, then I want to hear the music before I agree to do it.' So I said, 'Let me hear what you got, what do you got?' They sent over this little song, and I just couldn't deny that it was funny. I was like, I get it. I see why you want Bowser to do this, tickling the ivories and singing a love song to Peaches. It was undeniable."