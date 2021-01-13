Jason Derulo Hacked: Disturbing and Offensive Messages Tweeted via Singer’s Account

Jason Derulo’s Twitter account appeared to be hacked on Tuesday, to the dismay of fans. Starting around 2:30 p.m. ET, Derulo’s account began posting offensive content, including racial slurs and other profanities, all in quick succession. The hackers named themselves as “Ray” and “the chuckling squad.”

Derulo’s account was out of control for about an hour on Tuesday, during which time it posted a barrage of hurtful tweets all at once. The hackers actually posted a link to a Discord chat from Derulo’s account, perhaps providing another hint about who they are. They also took credit for other celebrity social media hacks, though Derulo’s seems to have been the worst on Tuesday.

“All celebs that were hacked were chuckling squad, labelled or not it was us no1 else can do it just how we smoked addison rae dixie anyone u can think off our victims,” one tweet read, along with the hashtag “chuckling.”

According to a report by Input Magazine, the “chuckling squad” has been connected to other high-profile Twitter hacks, including Mariah Carey and even Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Most are assuming that these hackers are young, based on their language and the pattern of other, similar breaches.

In the past, chuckling squad hacks have reportedly used a method called “SIM swapping” to get into high-profile accounts. In that scenario, hackers find out what cell phone provider a person uses, then call that company impersonating the celebrity or a member of their staff. They convince the customer service representatives to transfer the celebrity’s phone number to a new SIM card.

This way, the hackers can simply get the two-factor authentification code needed to log into a celebrity’s Twitter account and other log-ins as well. This was reportedly what happened in Dorsey’s case, and it is becoming more common as of late. Online security experts are now saying that it is best not to rely on a cell phone number for two-factor authentification but instead to use apps like Google Authenticator.

Still, there are plenty of other ways hackers find their way into social media accounts. Many exploit weaknesses in third-party services that have been granted access to a user’s Twitter account, which are particularly popular among busy celebrities. Others persist at the brazen tactics described above to convince social media employees themselves to hand over administrative credentials. So far, Jason Derulo has not spoken out about his Twitter hack experience on Tuesday.