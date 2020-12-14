Jason Derulo Goes Sleeveless in Striking New Photo: 'Make Love Not War'

✖

It's been an incredibly difficult year for many. When the coronavirus swept the world, deeming it a pandemic, millions were forced to close their businesses, several lost their jobs and fell victim to the deadly virus. On top of that, with it being an election year, it's caused tense conversations and sparked a divide among millions. However, Jason Derulo is trying to remind his fans to spread a little more love and a lot less hate. The singer just shared a sleeveless photo of himself to Instagram encouraging fans and captioned the photo with, "Can we just, make love not war??" he captioned the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo)

He also recently teamed up with Will Smith to bring a smile to one kids face ahead of the holidays. Smith's Season 2 of his Snapchat series Will From Home premiered on Monday and the actor is definitely putting some smiles on peoples faces this year. During the first episode, he brought along Derulo according to TMZ, to surprise 14-year-old Aiden, who was diagnosed with cancer in April.

Not only is a diagnoses like that tough, but due to COVID-19, Aiden's father, Chuck, is limited on how much he's able to really be there for his son during his chemo treatments. For health and safety purposes, Chuck is only allowed to stand outside of his son's hospital room. He tries to make the best of it by dancing to make the young teen laugh, but it's difficult not being able to be close to family during such a difficult time.

Since the father-son duo like to dance, that's where Derulo was able to step in and help. The singer taught them a few dance moves before Aiden opened a box that was delivered to him. Inside of it, there was a PS5 — which at the time was not available to the public. On top of that, a $10k donation was made to the Cook Children's Medical Center as well.

During the trailer for Smith's new season, he said they'll focus on shining a light on people who do good within their family, wanting to "shine a light on them." Different clips show different people receiving special gifts catered to their needs and desires, also featuring other guests like Ludacris, Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, and Lil Nas X. Smith notes that love and kindness is the solution to every problem and is focused on giving back to those who do just that.