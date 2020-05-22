Darius Rucker, Lauren Alaina and a number of other artists have teamed with Musicians on Call to surprise hospital patients and staff with virtual performances as part of MOC and Hyundai Hope On Wheels' new series, Healing Through Music. The series features the artists doing virtual performances just for patients, nurses and doctors in children's hospitals and will include one-on-one visits as well as bigger shows that will allow hundreds of viewers to tune in and will be aired throughout each hospital.

Rucker's performance was one of the first to be posted and featured the singer sharing an acoustic version of "Hold My Hand" by his former band, Hootie & the Blowfish as well as his cover of "Wagon Wheel." "All the families, you guys are great," he said. "Thank you guys for coming and listening. We're here today because we really believe that music helps people. I love to play music, I've been blessed by God to do it for a living. The children's hospital means a lot to me. This is an old, old song here, but it's pretty appropriate." During Alaina's appearance, she took part in a virtual Q&A session with hospital patients around the country before performing her hit song "Road Less Traveled."

Other performers being featured in the series include Sia, Jason Derulo, Lauren Daigle, JoJo, Rachel Platten, Ally Brooke, Ingrid Michaelson, Fonseca and more. Videos from the performances will premiere on Musicians On Call’s and Hyundai Hope On Wheels’ social media accounts every day at 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday for the next four weeks.

"Hospital patients are currently facing higher levels of isolation and caregivers are pulling double duty with both their traditional roles and COVID-19 response. In such a stressful environment music can have a profound positive impact," Musicians On Call President & CEO Pete Griffin said in a sattement. "With the support of Hyundai Hope On Wheels, and the help of many of Musicians On Call’s compassionate artist supporters, it is our honor to share the healing qualities of music with the people who need it most and bring joy during strenuous days. We hope these performances will give these incredibly deserving patients and healthcare professionals some unforgettable moments to hold onto."

"For the last 22 years, Hyundai has partnered with children’s hospitals nationwide to help kids fight cancer," said Scott Fink, Hyundai Hope On Wheels Chair, "Children battling cancer and other diseases can be in the hospital for extended periods of time and research shows that music has positive benefits during treatment. We are pleased to work with Musicians On Call to bring the healing power of music to children in hospitals across the country, especially during this period of increased stress and anxiety due to the COVID-19 pandemic."