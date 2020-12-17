Keith Urban and Pink stopped by The Voice for a performance that aired during the show's finale on Tuesday night, taking the stage with their duet "One Too Many." Urban was physically present on a soundstage, performing at a mic stand and playing the guitar while a vintage projector next to him was made to look as if it was sending Pink's image onto the screen behind Urban and the other musicians on stage.

Pink appeared in black and white, while the rest of the screen filled with colorful lights reflecting the song's country-pop sound. Other performers during The Voice's finale included Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard with Nelly, Julia Michaels with JP Saxe, 24KGoldn and Iann Dior, Lauren Daigle, Jason Derulo, Lewis Capaldi and Dan + Shay. Carter Rubin was crowned the winner of Season 19, giving coach Gwen Stefani her first victory on the show.

"One Too Many" was written by Cleo Tighe, Daniel Davidsen, James Norton, Mich Hansen and Peter Wallevik and is about two partners, each drinking alone and reflecting on their relationship while missing the other. The song appears on Urban's latest album The Speed of Now Part 1, which was released in September.

"It's what I call a reluctant surrender," Urban previously told Zane Lowe on Apple Music of the song's subject. "You know. You're at the end of the night, it's been a long night. You're at the bar. You swear to God you're not going to answer that phone. You're not going to make that call. Eventually, you're like, 'Come take me home. I've had one too many.' I know that place really well."

The Grammy winner shared that after "getting this thing sounding good and feeling good," he "had to find a good duet partner" and has "always loved" Pink's voice.

"She's one of the greats and I don't mean that just throwaway," he said. "I mean, literally, she's a singer's singer. I can't imagine any singer disagreeing with that. She's the real deal and she's a great storyteller, and I think that's what sets her apart from so many other people that have got good voices. She's an incredible storyteller. You can feel all of her humanity when she sings, so she was just perfect for this. Everything that she does, she's committed, she doesn't half a— it. She's all in. I love that about her."