Jana Kramer Shades Ex-Husband Mike Caussin as Photos Circulate of Him With Mystery Woman

Jana Kramer is throwing a little shade after ex-husband Mike Caussin cozied up with a new woman in the wake of their divorce. The One Tree Hill alum sent out a cryptic tweet after Instagram page @cocktailsandgossip posted photos of her ex cozied up to a mystery woman clad in a bikini in Tulum, Mexico. "Best of luck. Is all I have to say," Kramer wrote simply, leaving it up to her followers to put the pieces together.

Last week, Kramer also tweeted, "And the lies keep on comin. I feel a country song brewin," which her followers also thought was a nod to the end of her marriage, which suffered many infidelities on Caussin's part over their six years as husband and wife. In April, Kramer announced she would be filing for divorce from the father of her two children, son Jace Joseph, 2, and daughter Jolie Rae, 5.

In court, the country singer cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as the reason for her divorce. "I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," Kramer wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful."

Last month, Kramer and Caussin finalized their divorce. "Today has not been easy and I didn't know if I would even say anything. If I'm honest I had no idea how I would feel. Relieved? Sad? But I got the 'final' call that I'm officially divorced and the tears came," Kramer wrote on Instagram at the time. "My first feeling was failure. That I failed my kids. That I was unlovable, not enough. I had moments of anger that I never wanted this for my reality, for my kids."

She continued, "Let's just say it was all the feels but here's what I know….I didn't fail my kids. I'm showing them a strong momma and I'll continue to do that and walk away knowing I did everything I could. This isn't the end…it's just the beginning of my story and I'm excited, hopeful, and ready to continue the healing so I can be stronger, and love deeper."