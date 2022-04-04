Mario Lopez Opens up About Filming His Musical New Lifetime Movie With Wife Courtney (Exclusive)

Mario Lopez is keeping it in the family when it comes to filming his musical Lifetime holiday movie with wife Courtney Lopez. The actor and producer opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of filming, talking about getting back to his artistic roots and playing opposite his wife in a movie that’s “a lot of fun” and a role you might not expect.

Mario takes on the role of Billy Holiday in the film, which has yet to officially announce its title, as the abruptly-fired host/producer/judge of the hit series Celebrity Dance Off who returns to his hometown for Christmas after being replaced by Joanna, played by Courtney. There, he encounters Rae, played by Jana Kramer, the owner of a local dance studio where Billy’s 12-year-old nephew is a standout student. Will Billy be able to help Rae put on the perfect Christmas Eve recital to raise money for her students to see a Broadway show?

“We love working together,” Mario said of acting alongside his wife on set, adding, “I like when we get to keep it in the family, and we have a lot of fun, and she’s very talented. She always does a great job.” Getting to film alongside his wife ensures Mario and Courtney don’t have to separate from each other or their kids – Gia, 11, Dominic, 8, and Santino, 2. “I don’t have an opportunity to miss them that way,” Mario explained, “so that always works out.”

While Mom and Dad perform on set, the Lopezes’ three kids are developing talents of their own. “I think it was sort of inevitable. We exposed [the arts] to the kids, and they love it,” the proud father of three told PopCulture. “They sing, dance, act, play the piano, they’re involved in sports. So, they’ve got busier schedules than I do!” When it comes to following their parents’ footsteps in entertainment, Mario answered, “I just want them to be happy, and I want to support them, whatever it is that they want to do. I’m not trying to encourage them or discourage them one way or another.”

Mario got his own start in the arts at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America growing up, which is why the Saved By the Bell star is partnering with Chips Ahoy! to teamed up with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to launch the Follow Your Art campaign, committing to a $1 million donation to help fund BGCA art programs through 2024.

“I grew up going to Boys & Girls Clubs my whole life, ever since I was five years old. It was a central part of my life,” the Access Hollywood host told PopCulture. “Both my parents worked, [Boys & Girls Clubs] kept me off the streets and introduced me to the arts and also to wrestling – two things that had a huge impact on my life right now.” He continued, “It wasn’t the most upscale neighborhood where I grew up, so to keep me out of trouble, the Boys & Girls Club was a great safe haven with wonderful mentors. I was a hyper kid, so who knows what I could have gotten into had that not been there, but fortunately it was.”

Chips Ahoy! is also releasing limited-edition cookies with packaging designs inspired by six Boys & Girls Club teens, each of whom won a nationwide contest to have their art featured on the packaging and earn $2,500 for their local Club. The packs will become available in Walmart this week and retailers nationwide by May. Chips Ahoy! also hosted an immersive art experience for members of the Variety Boys & Girls Club in Los Angeles and is launching a Follow Your Art Sweepstakes, which triggers an additional $1 donation, up to $100,000, to BGCA art programs for every entry from April 4 – June 30, 2022. For more information, visit the sweepstakes site.