Jamie Lynn Spears Claims Britney Spears ‘Scared’ Her When She Was With Her Baby

Jamie Lynn Spears is telling her version of how her relationship with her sister, Britney Spears, broke down. She gave a tearful interview on Good Morning America that earned her the continued ire of Britney fans, and also spoke to Nightline‘s Juju Chang on Wednesday. Spears claimed that Britney once “got in [her] face” while she was holding her now three-year-old daughter, Ivey.

“She cursed at me, so I just walked out of the rooms,” Spears said about the altercation, which occurred in 2020 while they were quarantining all together during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. “I was like, ‘We’re just all family under one roof. I’m not trying to argue.’ And when I tried to remove myself from the situation, that’s when I guess she just got really angry.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spears claimed that her oldest daughter Maddie “tried to mediate the situation,” saying, “I hated that. Like, that’s not what you’re supposed to do. You’re 12.” According to Spears, her parents both took Britney’s side in the argument. “They told me that I shouldn’t be upset. Like, I can’t upset Britney. I said, ‘You just saw me and my children be upset. When will I matter?’”

She also detailed an incident when Britney locked the two of them in a room with a knife because she was afraid. “I was a kid in that moment. I was scared,” Spears said. “That was an experience I had. But I also was fearful to, like, really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody or anything. But I also was upset that she didn’t feel safe.”

Spears also argued that despite it all, she still has love for her older sister. “”‘ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that,” the Sweet Magnolias star explained. “I’ve always been my sister’s biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so. [I] went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?”