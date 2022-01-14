Jamie Lynn Spears Accuses Sister Britney of Lying in Light of New Memoir’s Release

Famous sisters Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears don’t appear to be making up anytime soon. The two have been estranged for years, which has become even more complicated due to Britney’s lengthy conservatorship that she was placed under when Jamie Lynn was just 17-years-old. In a tearful sit down with Good Morning America, Jamie Lynn spoke of the pain she herself has experienced, as well as witnessing some behavior from her sister that frightened her.

She speaks of one incident where Britney allegedly locked them both in a room as she brandished a knife. As for why she felt it important to include the moment in the book, Jamie Lynn says it’s because of her own trauma.

https://twitter.com/britneyspears/status/1481768609684738048?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Because first off I feel that experiencing my own panic attacks and seeing how sometimes we can feel in those moments is important but also it’s important to remember that I was a kid in that moment. I was scared,” she said. “That was an experience I had but I also was scared to really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody. But I also was so upset that she didn’t feel safe.”

Throughout her experiences with her older sister, she described Britney’s state of mind as erratic, paranoid, and spiraling. As for how she views Britney’s state of mind now, Jamie Lynn says she can’t speak to such as they have an estranged relationship.

“I can’t speak to anyone’s state of mind now, I am not where and I don’t think that’s fair but I am allowed to say how I felt because that matters,” she continued. “It matters that I was in pain.”

Britney took to Twitter to debunk Jamie Lynn’s recollection of things, claiming Jamie Lynn is simply trying to use her name to sell books. She also says Jamie Lynn was too young to remember everything. But Jamie Lynn refuses to be silenced or made out to be a liar.

In her own response per TMZ, she says she has proof. “It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself,” Jamie Lynn says.

The Sweet Magnolias says she and her family have been getting death threats, and she blames the “Baby One More Time” singer, saying her “vague and accusatory posts” have triggered her fans, adding her older sister could “tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to.”

Jamie Lynn also makes it known that she has her own fame and doesn’t need to use Britney. “I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her,” she said. “I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister.”