Jamie Lynn Spears Seemingly Hits Back at Sister Britney After ‘Scum’ Comment

Jamie Lynn Spears refuses to back down from her pop star singing diva singing sister, Britney Spears. The two have been embattled in a war regarding how Britney perceives her younger sister’s support to be. In the aftermath of the Sweet Magnolias star speaking out about her own experiences with mental health and Britney’s struggles, the actress refuses to be silenced by her sister and her fans.

E! News reports that Jamie Lynn revealed in an Instagram Story on Jan. 14 a cryptic message toward her famous older sister, with her writing: “Nobody trashes your name more than someone who’s afraid you’ll tell the truth.” It comes after her sister accused her of trying to sell books for her new memoir, with Britney alleging in her own social media posts that the Zoey 101 actress was making up “crazy lies.”

Recently, Britney ripped into Jamie Lynn on social media after a Good Morning America interview, saying: “NOW and only NOW I do know only a scum person would make up such things about someone. Entertainment Tonight reports of Britney saying: ” Britney wrote. “I’m actually very confused about you making that up because it’s honestly not like you at all!!!! Around the kids???? Jamie Lynn, seriously??? Come on!!!” Amid the end of her conservatorship battle, Britney is alleging her sister is trying to capitalize off everything.

Britney continued in a post: “[I] looked at my phone and I see that my sister did her interview to promote her book… I watched it with a 104 degree fever lol and it was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring,” she wrote. “I just couldn’t give a f**k but my head hurt so bad.”

In her GMA interview, Jamie Lynn expressed sadness over her being estranged from Britney. Now, things may never be the same. Hopefully, they find closure.