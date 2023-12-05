Jamie Foxx Gets Emotional About His Medical Emergency in First Speech Since Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is opening up about undergoing a terrifying medical emergency earlier this year. The 55-year-old actor appeared Monday at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements, accepting the Vanguard Award for his performance in The Burial. As he walked across the stage to accept his award, Foxx began to comment about his health journey over the past couple of months.

"You know, it's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago – I couldn't actually walk," he told the audience at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles , as per Deadline. The Jamie Foxx Show star also made reference to conspiracy theories that surfaced after his hospitalization for an undisclosed medical emergency back in April, joking, "I'm not a clone, I'm not a clone. I know a lot of people who was saying I was cloned out there."

(WATCH) Jamie Foxx makes first Hollywood appearance since mystery illness: “Saw the tunnel – I didn't see the light” https://t.co/ALIAvxjexj | #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/ILrMUZwobe — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 5, 2023

Foxx went on to speak more seriously about his experience, however, admitting, "I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it's tough when it's almost over ... when you see the tunnel." He continued, "I saw the tunnel – I didn't see the light," adding that his experience gave him "a new respect" for life and for his art.

Foxx's hospitalization news broke on April 12, and while the actor and his family have not shared publicly what exactly happened, the Oscar winner took to Instagram on July 22, speaking through tears in a three-minute video during which he thanked everyone for their support amid his health scare. "I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through," he said in the video.

"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that man," he continued of his radio silence during the worst of his health emergency. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through." Foxx admitted at the time, "I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back and I'm able to work."