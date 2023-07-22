Jamie Foxx Speaks out on Video for First Time Since Health Crisis

Jamie Foxx has fully spoken out in a new video, openly addressing his health scare earlier this year. While the actor has posted on social media and been spotted in public, many fans were still questioning his health status, with some even accusing the actor of posting an AI-generated photo to hide his current condition. Foxx seemingly hushed all that talk by clearly appearing on-camera to address this current status.

"First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that's prayed, man, and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," Foxx said in an Instagram video uploaded on Friday night. "I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through," Foxx said, in part. "I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that man. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through.

While Foxx did not clearly go into what medical issues he faced in April and the time since, he credited being alive today thanks to his family, including his daughter, Corinne Foxx. (Fans will know Corinne as Jamie Foxx's co-star on the TV shows Beat Shazam and Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!)

"And to be honest with you, my sister, Deidra Dixon, and my daughter, Corinne Marie, they saved my life. To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video. I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y'all know they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothing out, they protected me, and that's what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these."

The actor/musician then took a moment to address some of the false claims floating around about him post-health-scare. He ensured fans that he was not blind and not paralyzed.

"By being quiet, sometimes things get out of hands, people [claiming] what I've got. People said I was blind, but as you can see, the eyes are working," the They Cloned Tyrone star said, crossing his eyes and shifting them around. "My eyes are working just fine. They said I was paralyzed. I'm not paralyzed. But I did go through...I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes, as well. But I'm coming back, and I'm able to work, so I want to thank the people that let me work."

The Ray and Spider-Man: No Way Home star then became emotional as he continued to discuss his situation.

"I just want to, like, say that I love everybody and I love all of the love that I got," Foxx said, beginning to tear up. "And man, I know, they talk about people crying on video; you can do take two but, I'm not gonna do a take two because it is what it is. And if you see me out from now on and every once in a while I just burst into tears, it's because, it's been tough, man. I was sick, man. But now I got my legs under me, so you're gonna see me out."

"But like I said, I just wanted you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make — some of them good; some of them ain't. I think I've got a good one (They Cloned Tyrone) out. The songs that I sing, man."

Foxx then quipped that some people think he was cloned, much like the plot in his new Netflix movie. But he then closed with one more expression of gratitude for surviving his ordeal.

"I'm not cloned. I'm here on earth because of some great people. I'm here on Earth because of God," Foxx said. "So I love all y'all. I just wanted to jump on here and let you know that I'm on my way back."