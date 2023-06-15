Jamie Foxx's Co-Stars Address His Medical Emergency at Red Carpet Premiere

Jamie Foxx's They Cloned Tyrone co-stars are sending their love to the actor as he recovers from the "medical complication" he suffered back in April. Foxx was not in attendance at Wednesday's premiere of the new Netflix sci-fi dramedy at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, a fact Foxx's co-star, John Boyega, lamented to Entertainment Tonight.

"I wanted him to show up here but you know, I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with, and we just wish him all the best," Boyega said, revealing that he hadn't actually gotten to connect with Foxx amid his health struggles. "I've been calling, I'm just gonna keep on calling. He better pick up. Come on Jamie!" Director Juel Taylor, who praised Foxx as "a master" of his craft, added that the actor "definitely is in my thoughts and prayers."

Foxx's co-star, Teyonah Parris, reflected to the outlet on all the positivity Foxx brought to set while filming They Cloned Tyrone. "We had so much fun and he's just such a lively person and he brings such an energy to the set," she said. "We would never work, we all just had fun laughing and partying." Parris continued that she wished her co-star "all the recovery and healing" throughout this chapter. "It was just such an honor to work with him. He's so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John," she gushed. "I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun."

The Oscar-winning actor's daughter, Corinne Foxx, was the first to announce news of her father's health condition on April 12, sharing that he had suffered a "medical complication" the previous day. She and her family have yet to share details of his medical condition, but said in an initial statement, "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."

After rumors that Foxx had been left "paralyzed and blind" by a COVID-19 vaccine began to spread via people spouting anti-vaccine rhetoric, the actor's rep released a statement calling the claim "completely inaccurate." In May, Corinne shared an optimistic update on her father: "Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!"