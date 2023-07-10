Jamie Foxx Smiles and Waves at Fans in First Public Outing Since Hospital Stay

After months of speculation surrounding Jamie Foxx's physical and mental health, the Oscar-winning actor has been spotted out and about. TMZ captured footage of Foxx while enjoying an afternoon out on a yacht. It marks the first time Foxx has been photographed in public since his hospitalization in April. At the time, Foxx was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta after a "medical complication." Rumors about Foxx's health ran rampant, with many wondering if he suffered a debilitating stroke. His camp remained tight-lipped. His daughter Corrine shared a few updates promising he was fine and would speak in his own time.

The spotting comes just days after his They Cloned Tyrone co-stars John Boyega and Teyonah Parris spoke on his status. Boyega told Entertainment Tonight Canada, "Yeah. He's all good. He's all good. So we're just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all." Parris added: "Giving people space to heal how they need to do."

In June, a representative for Foxx officially shut down a conspiracy about the illness after a claim went viral that Foxx's health issues could be attributed to a COVID-19 vaccine. Foxx's rep told NBC News via email that this claim was "completely inaccurate."

Others have continued to rally around Foxx, with Nick Cannon empathizing with Foxx's decision to keep things under wraps after Cannon has had his own series of health issues related to Lupus.

"I'm probably in the same boat as you in that same sense of just knowing that, you know, as a friend, just being as respectful as I can, I don't pry. I don't ask any other questions. And other than the information that's given to me and, you know, what's asked of me," Cannon told Extra. "And I think in this scenario of what I've always said is just like, 'Hey, I'm here for you, whatever you would like me to say, whatever you would like me to do, I can be a mouthpiece.' And I think they said, 'We got it.'"