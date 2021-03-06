Is Drake Involved in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Divorce?

✖

Is Drake at the center of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's split? Fans seem to think that the "God's Plan" rapper is hinting at an affair with the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star in his new single "Wants and Needs." In the track, Drake raps "Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy, I need me some Jesus / But soon as I started confessin’ my sins, he wouldn’t believe us."

While some speculate that this is a reference to Drake and Kanye squashing their longtime beef, others interpret it as a confession to his alleged affair with Kim Kardashian. "Lmaoo, I know [Kanye West] just heard that verse on [Drake] new song bruh. [Kim Kardashian] had a lil entanglement," one fan Tweeted. "Drake basically admit he smashed Kim and told kanye," added another.

The rumors about the alleged affair came when Drake rapped "Kiki, do you love me?" repeatedly in his hit "In My Feelings," causing many to think that this was a reference to Kim's nickname that her sisters use. Additionally, Drake rapped "UberX to Hidden Hills to give me somethin’ I can feel" in "Can't Take A Joke," which some interpreted as the gated Calabassas community where Kim and Kanye lived.

West addressed the rumors in an Instagram video, where he called out Drake for not shutting the gossip down."Don’t speak on nobody from my family, nothing that could be even mentioned with my wife. Period. We don’t have to talk again, I’m giving no energy to that," West said in the videos. "The fact that there’s people making rumors or thinking you f----- my wife and you’re not saying nothing and you’re carrying it like that, that don’t sit well with my spirit."