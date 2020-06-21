Idris Elba Facing Scrutiny for Wearing This Juneteenth Shirt
Idris Elba faced backlash for his choice of Juneteenth t-shirt from just about everyone — including himself. The actor was self-deprecating when he realized that his shirt struck the wrong chord with followers. Still, some users are not done criticizing the fashion choice.
Elba posted a photo of himself in a black t-shirt with small white letters on the chest, reading "take my..." followed by a descending list of things he would apparently be alright with losing. It read "art, culture, fashion music" and "science," while right in the middle, the word "life" was crossed out. Many users wrinkled their noses at the message, thinking that Elba was somehow accepting or enabling "culture vultures." Most said that they would rather not lose anything on Elba's list, and they shouldn't have to just to save their lives from violence.
Well played... Well played... 👏🏿👏🏾👏🏿👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/nIw7XmWBz5— Mr Lawrence🇬🇧🇬🇩 (@Mr_Lawrence4) June 20, 2020
As the backlash to the t-shirt grew, Elba deleted the post on all platforms, adn replaced it with something humorous. He shared a picture of a black t-shirt with the word "deleted" printed in the same place, captioning this rebuttal with a black heart emoji.
Most respondents seemed to appreciate Elba's unique apology here, though some thought he was not taking his misstep seriously enough. Elba shared his questionable t-shirt on Juneteenth — the anniversary of the day the last slaves in the United States were freed, which came two and half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. On that auspicious holiday, many people were not in the mood for compromises when it came to their culture.
Elba's shirt, the response to it and his own self-deprecating reaction are still stirring up discussion on social media. Here is a look at how Twitter is responding to the controversy.
He really saw that shirt online and said pic.twitter.com/et4iRura45— JUSTICE FOR BREONNA TAYLOR (@MJsaysthings) June 19, 2020
Wtf designed this shirt? 😢🤦🏾♀️— OsWhyte (@oswhyteknits) June 20, 2020
This is exactly what I though the statement was. Like you take all that but it stops when you wanna take my life. I don’t get the outrage.— mimi (@mimitazigi) June 20, 2020
Not Idris Elba choosing Juneteenth to be the day he disappoints us, these celebs know no bounds pic.twitter.com/h0kvaZFky2— Tristin B. Brown, Esq. (@mstrilliviapope) June 19, 2020
This nigga Idris Elba really put on a shirt that said take my culture, take my land, take my wife, take my kids, take my bike, just not my life.....on juneteenth. pic.twitter.com/UBB0PUFmkl— Drip Skylark (@SayNoToInk) June 20, 2020
me defending black culture from non black people after idris elba told them to come take it ..... pic.twitter.com/1e0AC77upg— Strange Fruit. (@moonIightstarz) June 19, 2020
I fixed it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jFrXvnVzFo— #JusticeForShukriAbdi (@AmalCisman) June 19, 2020
how about we take— bi-kage 🌩 (@torriiaaa_) June 19, 2020
This > notes app apology. Thanks unc https://t.co/wjeSPfauRj— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) June 20, 2020
Lmaooooo dear other celebrities ... take note 👇🏾 https://t.co/ob8Ot4C2LG— no daddy starts to play in the background (@yagirltoomuch) June 20, 2020
This is the best reaction to public backlash I've ever seen https://t.co/IdToap5ZM1— ❌雷⃝影⃝❻⚡ (@Jayzus___) June 20, 2020