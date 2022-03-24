Ice-T Makes Gets Roasted After Tweeting About ‘Getting Robbed’ at Gas Station

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T shocked his fans on Twitter Thursday morning when he joked he was “robbed” at a New Jersey gas station. He was not really robbed though. Instead, he was just complaining about high gas prices. The rapper was roasted by most Twitter users and quickly became a trending topic.

“I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night,” Ice tweeted. “After my hands stopped trembling… I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down….. My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it… I said yes.. it was pump number 9…”

As of Thursday, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.236, according to AAA. The average in New Jersey is just below that though, at $4.201. The highest-ever recorded average price was $4.331 on March 11, so prices have been trending downward slowly in recent days. The average price is still very high in California and Nevada, where the averages are $5.882 and $5.178, respectively. The average is also above $5 in Hawaii.

‘Ice T is now a Boomer’

The main reason for the climbing gas prices is the global price of crude oil, notes AAA. It peaked when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, but has begun dipping to around $105/bbl.

‘Take this man’s phone away’

“Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said on March 21. “But we had a slight drop in demand last week, which may be due to higher pump prices. In our new survey of drivers, 59% said they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas hit $4 per gallon. And if gas were to reach $5, which it has in the Western part of the country, three-quarters said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the pump price.”

Stolen tweet allegations

Many, many Twitter users also accused Ice of stealing the tweet. The same joke has been made on social media for years and often resurfaces when gas prices increase. One person praised Ice for tweaking the joke just a tiny bit. “Everyone else that stole this tweet just copied and pasted but not Ice T. My man changed the pump from number 5 to number 9 hoping it would make it original,” they wrote.

‘Ice-T doesn’t call cops’

“Ice-T is a pathbreaker who has made it possible for me to tell dad jokes without shame,” one Twitter user wrote.

‘Wonderful musings of Ice-T’

“Who needs Elon Musk dancing when we have the wonderful musings of Ice T,” one fan wrote.

‘Gas prices are especially heinous’

Ice-T joined SVU as Detective Odafin “Fin” Tutola in Season 2 and has been on the show ever since. Only Mariska Hargitay has starred on the show longer. The next new SVU episode airs on April 7 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, between Law & Order and Law & Order: Organized Crime.