Coco Austin and Ice-T Reveal How They Balance Being a Parent With ‘Sexy Time’

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T and his wife, Coco Austin, have to schedule time alone since their daughter, 6-year-old Chanel, often gets in the way of “sexy time.” The couple share their bed with Chanel and their three dogs when Ice-T gets home after a busy day catching fictional bad guys as Detective Fin Tutuola. Still, Chanel is the “best child ever,” Austin said.

During a stop on E! News’ Daily Pop Monday, Austin said Ice-T, 64, is “really cute” after he comes home from filming SVU because he “turns into a little teddy bear” with Chanel. “She could say anything to him, and he will get it,” Austin, 42, said. “At the end of the night we turn our bed into the family bed: All three dogs, her, we all turn our family bed into our bonding times since we don’t see dad during the day.”

Since the evening is usually reserved for family time after work, Austin and Ice are forced to schedule their “sexy time,” Austin said. “We schedule those times in. We have a dog handler to take the dogs, we have a babysitter,” the model explained. “It is so worth it because it is not going to last forever. Her being little like this is not going to last forever.”

Chanel recently told Austin she wants to be a “modeler,” in her words. She is the “best child ever,” Austin told E! News. “Seriously, like, how did this come out of me because she is so good. We are besties. We had a hard time today going to school because she didn’t want me to leave her. She sat there and cried. It gets me all teary-eyed.” Austin called this an example of Chanel’s “growing pains” since she has four teeth coming in at the same time. “I feel bad for her, but that’s growing up,” she added.

Austin and Ice-T have been married for 21 years, which is almost as long as he’s been playing Fin on SVU. He joined the show during its second season, so Mariska Hargitay is the only star who’s been on the show longer. In a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Ice spilled some secrets for staying healthy during long filming days.

“I have to be on the set every morning at 7 a.m., so I’m forced to get out of bed when I don’t want to,” the rapper said. “I’ve got a little training exercise routine I do every morning before I leave my house and then I repeat it when I get home from work.” Exercising, keeping his stress level down and eating healthy has helped him stay in top shape. Fans can catch him on SVU Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.