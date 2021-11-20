‘Law & Order’ Star Ice-T Calls Rap ‘Most Dangerous Occupation’ in Wake of Young Dolph’s Murder

As Young Dolph’s family, friends, and loved ones try to make sense of his murder, fellow artists are speaking out on the growing gun violence in the state of hip hop. Law & Order: SVU star Ice T knows about being involved in street life and transitioning to legitimate business life as he did so through rap. He credits hip hop for saving him from the dangers of street life but now believes being a rapper is actually more dangerous.

The rapper took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the dangers hip-hop artists face. “ICE COLD Fact: When I was coming up, Being a Drug Dealer was the most dangerous occupation. Now it seems like being a Rapper is… smh No cap,” he tweeted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a separate tweet, he shared an old video of rapper Boosie discussing how most rappers perish in their hometowns. “Most rappers die in their own city,” Boosie said in the video clip. “It’s a fact. And uh, you know, you have haters who was in school with you and they mad cause they was in that third grade with you, but they don’t have that same hustle as you. You know they hate you for no reason. They hate you for your success.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, Dolph was fatally shot by two assailants while buying cookies in a local bakery in Memphis, Tennessee. He was set to host a turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving the same day. Video surveillance of the shootings has been released and local police are asking for anyone to come forward with information on the suspects. The bakery has been closed indefinitely as the community grieves.

Dolph, 36, leaves behind his longtime love, Mia Jaye, and their two children. She recently took to Instagram to thank his fans for their support. “Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages… I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears. I catch… a few. Nonetheless, all the genuine positive vibes, energy, and prayers are welcome… because lord knows I need them,” she wrote.