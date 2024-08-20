Huge Update on Skai Jackson's Domestic Violence Case After Her Arrest

Update, Aug. 20, 2024: Skai Jackson's domestic battery case has been dropped. More than a week after the Disney Channel alum was arrested on Aug. 8 following an alleged physical altercation with her boyfriend at Universal Studios in Los Angeles, the L.A. County District Attorney's Office confirmed to TMZ that they have decided not to file charges due to Jackson's lack of criminal history, as well as the alleged victim's lack of physical injuries and his refusal to cooperate with prosecutors.

Jackson at this time has not publicly addressed the incident, though she did return to social media on Aug. 16 when she shared a TikTok video in which she said, per PEOPLE, "never depend on a man for anything. Period," as she stood outside a shopping center.

Original Story, Aug. 13, 2024: Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson was reportedly arrested last week following an altercation with her boyfriend at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. The Jessie alum, 22, was taken into police custody for alleged domestic battery, with her boyfriend also detained by security, after they were spotted arguing in the theme park's CityWalk area, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

It's unclear what led to the altercation. TMZ reported that security spotted the couple arguing and Jackson allegedly pushed her boyfriend "more than once." Security detained the pair and called police, who arrested Jackson after reviewing video footage that showed her pushing her boyfriend. Jackson was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery, cited, and released just a few hours later. The case will be reviewed by the LA County District Attorney's Office to determine if charges are warranted.

Neither Jackson, who is the latest Disney Channel alum to land themselves in trouble with the law, nor her rep have publicly commented on her alleged arrest. However, the Bunk'd star and her boyfriend both reportedly denied that things turned physical. Sources claimed Jackson said the couple were happy, engaged, and currently expecting a baby together.

Jackson's beau remains a mystery. He wasn't identified in TMZ's report, and the actress has kept their romance private and off of social media. Us Weekly reports that in February, Jackson posted a Snapchat that showed her posing next to a mystery man, whose face was covered with an emoji. The actress captioned the snapshot, "Showing my new BF."

Jackson is best known for her portrayal of Zuri Ross, a character she played on Disney Channel's Jessie from 2011 to 2015 and reprised in the spinoff Bunk'd from 2015 to 2018. Her other credits include Marvel Rising, Dragons: Rescue Riders, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Sheroes, and more, per her IMDb profile. She also competed on Dancing With the Stars Season 29 alongside pro dancer Alan Bersten. She is next set to set to star in The Man in the White Van, Warren Skeels' thriller inspired by a series of true crimes that shook the nation in the 1970s.

Her recent arrest is not Jackson's first run-in with the law. In 2020, Jackson filed a restraining order against Bhad Bhabie (aka the Dr. Phil "Cash me outside" girl, real name Danielle Bregoli) after the rapper allegedly made threats against her life. In documents filed in Los Angeles against the then-16-year-old, Jackson said she was afraid to leave her house. She also shared text messages allegedly sent by the rapper, in which Bregoli allegedly said she wanted to fight Jackson and told her she "better hide." A judge ultimately granted the restraining order, which ordered Bregoli to stay a minimum of 100 yards away from Jackson, as well as from her home and workplace, and also forbid the rapper from having any contact with the actress.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org or by texting "START" to 88788.