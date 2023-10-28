'90s Disney Channel Star Arrested, Accused of Shoplifting

Actor Adam Wylie was charged with shoplifting over $100 worth of merchandise from retailer Target earlier in October. TMZ reports that a Target loss-prevention team at a California location spotted the former child star — known for roles in Disney Channel's Under Wraps and Can of Worms — loading his cart with a range of health and beauty products along with other items.

The Burbank police told the outlet that Wylie, 39, proceeded to the self-checkout area, where he scanned only a few items from his cart before attempting to flee with that merchandise and the merchandise he did not purchase. Security officers apprehended the Picket Fences star once he was outside. The Burbank Police Department responded and officers issued a citation for petty theft. He was later released by authorities.

(Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Wylie's latest post on October 13 teased an upcoming performance at the world-renowned Magic Castle's library bar in the Milt Larson Inner Circle that evening. With his success as Zach Brock on the '90s family drama Picket Fences, the San Dimas native has also gained a great deal of fame for his work as a magician. He got his first taste of Hollywood when he appeared in a candy commercial at the age of 4. After that, he went on to do voice-over work: first, as young Prince Derek in The Swan Princess in 1994, followed by the voice of David in All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 two years later.

He then went on to lend his voice to a number of animated series, including Dennis the Menace, Hey Arnold!, Crayola Kids Adventures, Napoleon, The King and I, Kitty's Dish, Batman Beyond, Pepper Ann, and more. On Broadway, he portrayed Jack in Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning revival of Into the Woods in 2002.

Per his IMDb page, he has enjoyed a successful stint on television during the 2000s, including a prominent role as Brad Langford in the hit WB dramedy Gilmore Girls. Wylie most recently appeared in Under Wraps 2, the sequel to his 1997 film. He also made guest appearances on NCIS, Malcolm in the Middle, Veronica Mars, General Hospital and Castle.

Besides acting, the Lucifer actor has also found success as a magician, where he has built up nearly 1.4 million followers on TikTok and even appeared on the show Masters of Illusion in 2016. He has received several awards throughout his career, including a Young Artist Award for Picket Fences and Dennis the Menace, as well as two YoungStar Awards for Picket Fences.