How Taylor Swift Feels as Travis Kelce Begins NFL Season With Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift is "super excited" to support boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their 2024 season with a nail-biter of a victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Sept. 5. With the pop star cheering on the NFL tight end from the stands, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kelce truly appreciated his girlfriend's enthusiasm.

"Taylor is super excited for the season and to support Travis today at his game and cheer him on," the insider told the outlet. "It means so much to Travis to have Taylor there."

(Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The "Cruel Summer" singer did appear to be feeling the football fever after watching the Chiefs win their season opener at Arrowhead Stadium. In an Instagram Story video reposted to X (formerly Twitter), Swift can be seen celebrating the game with Chariah Gordon, the fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. In the video, Swift asks Gordon of the Chiefs' 27-20 win, "How are you feeling after this victory?" Gordon replies, "I am feeling great after this victory, how are you feeling, sissy pop?" to which Swift responds, "I'm feeling fantastic!" The two then cheer and dance for the camera in excitement.

Swift's arrival at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri was an enthusiastic one as well, as the pop star greeted fans while making her way to the game on a golf cart. There, she rooted for the Chiefs alongside her boyfriend's parents, appearing numerous times in the pre-game NBC broadcast as well as the official gameplay coverage. Following the game, Swift and Kelce were photographed leaving the stadium hand-in-hand, with the "August" singer sporting a corseted denim Versace crop top, jean shorts and red thigh-high Giuseppe Zanotti boots.

Kelce revealed recently on the Rich Eisen Show that Swift is just as supportive off the field, revealing that she "creates plays for me," adding, "We'll see if they can make it to Coach [Andy] Reid's office." He continued, ""She had just been so open to learning the game, she didn't know much about the rules or anything ... I think she was just curious about the profession. I know none of the plays have gotten to Coach Reid yet, but if they ever do I'll make sure everyone knows it was her creation."