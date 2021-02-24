'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Pleads Guilty to Domestic Violence and Assault

✖

Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan has pleaded guilty to "two counts, menacing -- constituting domestic violence and assault in the fourth degree -- constituting domestic violence," a spokesperson at the Lane County District Attorney’s office in Eugene, Oregon tells Entertainment Tonight. He was sentenced to probation.

"As a part of his sentence, he will be on probation to the court for three years with multiple conditions imposed, one of which will be to attend and complete a batterers intervention program," the spokesperson continued. The actor was officially charged with two counts of menacing, two counts of assault in the fourth degree, coercion, felony strangulation, harassment, and interfering with making a report four months ago for assaulting his girlfriend. Bryan was released that night on $8,500 cash bail. Per a condition of his release, he was issued a no-contact order.

As previously reported, neighbors called police on Oct. 17 after they heard the actor and a woman (who's now been identified as Bryan's girlfriend) in an argument that continued to worsen until they could hear the sounds of a physical fight. Police reports claim the woman tried to call 911 during the fight, but Bryan wrestled her phone away from her. She was eventually able to escape the apartment and ran across the complex to hide at a friend's place. The police later found Bryan sitting in front of the apartment when they pulled into the scene. It's unclear whose apartment they were fighting in. Bryan's girlfriend told police that Bryan closed his hands around her throat and squeezed as if to strangle her.

Quickly following the news of his arrest, Bryan went down further in infamy after social media found a pro-Trump tweet of his. "The media spent four years selling a hoax that [Donald Trump] sold out America, but [Joe Biden] actually did it," he wrote.

Zachery Ty Bryan is best known for his role on the Tim Allen-led '90s sitcom Home Improvement. He played Tim Taylor's (Allen) eldest son Brad Michael Taylor. He was 10 years old when he landed the role, and he went on to do a series of cameos on other popular shows from the '90s and early 2000's such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Veronica Mars. His credits as an adult actor include Cold Case, Burn Notice, and the Marvel TV movie THOR: Hammer of the Gods.