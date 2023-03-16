Hoda Kotb Says She 'Implicitly' Trusts Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie to Set Her Up

It has been just over a year since Hoda Kotb ended her longtime relationship with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. Now, she might be ready to start focusing on dating again. During a new episode of the Today show, Kotb opened up and revealed that she "implicitly" trusts her co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie to set her up on dates with anyone they feel might be right for her.

"I actually trust you guys implicitly, so if you thought somebody was good for me, I would trust you and go out on that date," Hoda said. "Just so you know, I'm working on it," Bush Hager replied, joking that there is "a little bit of a competition" between herself and Savannah when it comes to finding dates for Kotb. "You have a good track record, we should point out, of matching people up," Kotb said, noting why she feels comfortable with her friends' dating suggestions. Guthrie admitted that she has "a long screening application" for anyone who is interested in dating Kotb. "You find him, I screen him," Guthrie joked to Bush Hager. Kotb then exclaimed, "Done and done!"

Hoda opens up to Savannah and Jenna about dating someone that they 'pre-screened': “I actually trust you guys implicitly.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kqTNhwpVlU — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 16, 2023

Most recently in Kotb's personal life, the morning show host missed several episodes of Today while away dealing with her family emergency. Upon returning, she shared what she had been through, explaining, "Little Hope had to go to the hospital and she was in the ICU for a few days and then in the hospital for another week and it was really scary." Kotb added, "She's vibrant and brilliant. She's home. She's home. She's home. I'm over the moon that she's home." Speaking to all the Today viewers who have offered support during her difficult time, Kotb said, "I felt you. I heard you. I needed you."

Kotb continued, "It's funny, I always talk about gratitude, gratitude, but I found myself not living in that lane because I was scared. And then I decided, you know what, let me think about this for a minute. I have a family who loves me. I have a little girl who's home. I have a wonderful support system. I have doctors who would have done anything to make everything better, and they did. So sometimes you talk about gratitude and when you're pushed to the limit, you're like, do I feel it?"