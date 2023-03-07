Hoda Kotb Thanks Fans for Support Following Return to 'Today' Show, Daughter's Hospitalization

Hoda Kotb is feeling the love following her return to the Today show. Kotb sparked plenty concern among viewers following her multi-week absence due to a "family matter," with her Monday return to Studio 1A and reveal that her 3-year-old daughter Hope was hospitalized being met with an outpouring of support, something that didn't go unnoticed by the beloved Today show anchor.

Before joining her co-anchors Tuesday morning for her second broadcast since the family emergency pulled her from the air, Kotb took to Instagram to share a message of thanks. Alongside a photo that simply read, "thank you thank you thank you," Kotb penned a sweet message to her fans, thanking them "for all of your beautiful words and prayers . I have read them all." The morning show anchor, who revealed just the day prior that Hope spent a week in the hospital, added, "you have no idea how much it means to me and my family. I am so profoundly touched."

The Tuesday post followed weeks of concern and messages of support for Kotb. The Today anchor all but disappeared from the NBC morning show following a pre-taped President's Day segment that aired on Feb. 17. Details surrounding her absence were unclear, other than Craig Melvin's remark that she stepped away amid an unspecified "family matter," until Kotb returned to Today Monday, explaining that she had to take a step back from the show amid an emergency involving her youngest daughter.

"My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week," she explained. "I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy."

Amid her return, Today viewers continued to show support for Kotb, also sending little Hope their well-wishes. A post she shared early Monday morning flooded with comments, one reading, "welcome back and continued prayers for Hope and you all." Another comment on the post read, "praying she's feeling better . Doctors and nurses are angels on the earth." At this time, Kotb has not shared further details surrounding Hope's hospitalization. The Today anchor is also mom to 6-year-old daughter Haley Joy. Today airs weekdays on NBC beginning at 7 a.m. ET.