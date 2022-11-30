Hoda Kotb Gives Update on Dating Life Following Joel Schiffman Breakup

Hoda Kotb usually saves major life updates for the Today audience, but she had plenty to share during a stop on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Tuesday. Kotb, 58, said she has yet to go on any dates, even after allowing her Today with Hoda and Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager to set her up. Kotb and her ex-fiance Joel Schiffman split in January 2022 after eight years together.

"Not yet, but I'm saying 'yet' because I actually think that Jenna's got a really good track record with setting people up," Kotb told Cohen Tuesday night when asked if she dated anyone Bush Hager, 41, set her up with. "It's coming, but it has to be the right guy," Bush Hager chimed in.

Back in October, Kotb said she would allow Bush Hager to set her up because she is "really good" at it. "You know me and I trust you," Kotb told a visibly surprised Bush Hager on Oct. 3. "If you didn't know me, even if we were anchoring and pretending, then I wouldn't say yes. But you do know me."

Kotb and Schiffman, 64, dated for several years before getting engaged in November 2019. However, Kotb announced that the couple called it quits over the holidays in early January. They share daughters Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, 3. The former couple decided they were "better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple" as 2022 began.

Since then, Kotb has dropped little hints here and there about her life as a single mom. In August, she told PEOPLE she was "doing really well, and I feel very peaceful," and reflected on her relationship with Schiffman. She had no regrets about the relationship and no ill will toward Schiffman.

"I don't regret one day, not one minute, not one second of our time together because it brought me here," Kotb told PEOPLE. "I have two incredible children I share with him. And it's because of Joel that I have Haley and Hope, without question. I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone. That's not something I love to admit, but it's true."

On WWHL, Kotb told Cohen that some relationships just aren't meant to last forever. "You want what's best for your kids but I think you also recognize, I don't know, I'm not sure every relationship is meant to go all the way," Kotb explained, via Entertainment Tonight. "I think some are meant to be. I do like that, 'For a reason, a season, or a lifetime.' Sometimes people stay in something because they feel like they should and sometimes you just have to use your voice."