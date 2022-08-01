Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Kona Trolls Candace Cameron Bure on TikTok

Matthew Koma just took Candace Cameron Bure to task over an iconic Bruce Springsteen song. The Winnetka Bowling League musician, who is married to Hilary Duff, duetted the Fuller House actress' TikTok she shared on July 4, featuring plenty of patriotic gear and the song "Born in the USA."

Koma pointed out in his own TikTok that the history behind the song isn't nearly as pro-America as Cameron Bure seems to think. "Yeah that, the song you're playing? Yeah, it's about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like s-," he said. "Yeah, it's not about the Fourth of July." The musical back-and-forth had people shocked in the comments, with one person replying, "Seeing Hilary Duff's husband roast DJ Tanner is not what I had on my bingo card this week folks," and another person writing, "Matt said Team Jojo."

The latter commentator was referring to JoJo Siwa, who found herself unexpectedly in a feud with Cameron Bure last week after she revealed in a TikTok trend video that the Full House star was the "rudest" celebrity she had ever met. The former Hallmark Channel actress addressed the TikTok in her own video shared to Instagram soon after, saying she had spoken on the phone with Siwa.

In the conversation, the Dance Moms alum revealed that Cameron Bure had refused to take a photo with her on the Fuller House red carpet when she was 11, and that while the interaction wasn't a big deal now, it had hurt her feelings at the time. "I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn't take a picture with you!" said Cameron Bure recounted of the conversation in her video. "I feel crummy. JoJo, I'm so sorry!"

Though Siwa told the sitcom actress that their encounter years prior was "seriously not a big deal," Cameron Bure replied, "Please know that as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way and I'm sorry to your mom, too, that I did that to her daughter. I know if anyone crosses my kids, mama bear comes out." In the end, Cameron Bure added, "No matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter."