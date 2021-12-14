Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Responds to Fans Who Are Convinced She’s Pregnant

Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma has something to say about those pregnancy rumors. As PEOPLE noted, fans have convinced themselves that Duff revealed that she was pregnant on Instagram. However, Koma is setting the record straight.

On Instagram, Duff posted a photo of herself and Koma on a plane wearing their face masks. She captioned the photo with, “Leaving for a little bit …. The 3 of us [smiley face emoji].” Fans thought that Duff’s reference to the “3 of us” served as a hint that she was expecting another child. However, it was actually in reference to Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins, who was seated a few rows behind the couple, as the Younger star tagged him in the post.

Even though she was referring to the musician, some fans jumped to conclusions and started to congratulate her in the comments section. One individual wrote, “Whaaaaat??? Is this your subtle way to announce you’re pregnant!? Girrrrrl congrats!” It wasn’t long before Koma weighed in on the matter. He also commented on the post to clear up any of the confusion, writing, “She’s talking about @stephanjenkins sitting behind us you baby crazies.”

Duff and Koma are parents to two daughters, Banks Violet, 3, and Mae James, 8 months. The Lizzie McGuire alum is also a mom to son Luca Cruz, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. PEOPLE reported that the two were first linked in early 2017. They became engaged in May 2019. Duff and Koma wed that same year in December, exchanging vows in a surprise backyard ceremony. A year after they walked down the aisle, the pair paid tribute to each other on their first wedding anniversary. On Instagram, Duff posted a photo of herself and her husband in their wedding day best. Alongside the snap, she wrote that it was taken shortly after they exchanged vows and noted that the two were both dealing with some nerves on the big day.

“I love this moment so much. Matt and I were both too nervous to eat the day of our wedding .. this is directly after ….we slammed a plate of apps someone brought us before taking pictures and this pretty much sums us up,” she captioned the fun photo. “Snacking through life, dreaming about dinner at 7 am and wrangling kids. Oh, and dodging covid the first year of marriage.” Duff added, “Always with you babe. For you. Over and over I choose you and this, thank you for being a damn good man. Best I’ve ever met.”