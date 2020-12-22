Hilary Duff Gushes Over Husband Matthew Koma in 1st Wedding Anniversary Tribute

✖

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are looking back at their wild and wonderful first year of marriage. The Lizzie McGuire star shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment from her glamorous Dec. 21, 2019 wedding on Instagram Monday, posting a photo of herself and her new husband on their big day chowing down on a plate of appetizers after saying "I do."

"I love this moment so much," the pregnant star began, recalling that the day of their wedding, she and Koma were both "too nervous" to eat, leading to a moment after everything was done in which they "slammed a plate of apps" someone brought them before taking photos. It's memories like that which perfectly encapsulate their relationship, she said, "snacking through life, dreaming about dinner at 7 am and wrangling kids." Also "dodging covid the first year of marriage," the mother-of-two added with a frowning emoji. "Always with you babe. For you. Over and over I choose you and this," she gushed. "Thank you for being a damn good man. Best I’ve ever met." The actress concluded with a message of gratitude that Koma drank two cups of water that day, teasing of his hydration habits, "Old dogs can learn new tricks."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

Koma penned his own message to his wife of a year, looking back on very different world of a year ago. "I can’t imagine this last year without you to Clorox groceries and avoid the world with," he wrote of their COVID safety precautions. While the couple had no idea that the first year of their marriage would be the "hardest" for reasons other than traditional wisdom, the singer-songwriter is "in awe" of Duff's "bada--ery."

"How you’re able to be the mom, individual, wife, spirit, and tie dye influencer you are, while making it look so easy is mind boggling and I don’t know what I did right to deserve being on the receiving end of it," he continued alongside a photo from their wedding day. "Thank you for being the most steady , supportive , empathetic, loving, and passionate. Thank you for the endless hours of indulging my obsession with deceased songwriters and pretending it interests you. Thank you for making me drink water and eat breakfast. You make me so much better. You make our family what it is. You’re the only thing that makes me cry through the Prozac. I love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Koma (@matthewkoma)

Duff's anniversary celebration comes just a week after she announced on social media that the highly-anticipated Disney+ Lizzie McGuire reboot had been scrapped after longstanding creative differences. "I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today," the Younger star wrote, in part. "It's what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of."