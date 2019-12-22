Hilary Duff Reportedly Marries Matthew Koma in Surprise Backyard Ceremony

Hilary Duff reportedly just took a major step in her relationship with her longtime beau Matthew Koma. According to TMZ, Duff and Koma exchanged vows in a private ceremony at their Los Angeles. The happy news comes months after the couple revealed that they were engaged in May.

TMZ reported that Duff and Koma’s wedding was a rather private and intimate ceremony that took place in the backyard of their L.A. home. Only the couple’s closest friends and family were present, including their children, 7-year-old Luca (whom Duff shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie) and 14-month-old Banks.

While neither Duff nor Koma have discussed the nuptials on social media yet, the Younger star’s stylist, Jessica Paster, did give fans a peek at one of the floral arrangements at the event, as E! News noted.

“Winter solstice … a day of luv,” Paster captioned the post on Instagram.

As previously mentioned, this relationship update comes after the pair revealed that they were ready to take a walk down the aisle. In May, Duff and Koma announced that they were engaged. The actor posted a photo of herself and her then-fiancé, but it was her bling that took center stage.

“He asked me to be his wife,” she captioned the post.

At the time of their engagement, E! News gave some insight into how the surprising relationship milestone came to be.

“Matthew really wanted to throw Hilary off guard,” an insider told the publication. “It was just the two of them on a rooftop outside.”

“Matthew wanted it to be meaningful, but casual because he knows Hilary wasn’t dying to get engaged,” the source added. “She knew it was important to him and he wanted to propose to signify them being a family unit.”

Duff and Koma took one of the biggest steps in their relationship in 2018, as they welcomed their first daughter together in October 2018.

“Banks Violet Bair,” Duff wrote on Instagram, announcing her daughter’s birth and name in the process. “this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic.”

According to E! News, Duff and Koma, who have been dating on and off since 2017, are the real deal, and everyone in the Lizzie McGuire star’s family knows it.

“Hilary has always known she would be with Matthew forever and having Banks sealed the deal,” the source added. “She’s really happy and excited. Everyone in Hilary’s family has always loved him and seeing him be a dad to Banks now has only made their relationship stronger.”

Given their recent wedding news, it’s safe to say that their relationship is indeed in a very strong state.