Hilaria Baldwin Says She Was ‘Bullied Off’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Hilaria Baldwin believes that a bullying campaign ultimately resulted in her elimination from Dancing With the Stars last week.

The wellness influencer wife of Alec Baldwin spoke out on Instagram Live Friday after being sent home on the ABC dance competition alongside pro partner Gleb Savchenko, saying that “very coordinated, very strategic bullying” resulted in her being eliminated.

Two days later, she reiterated the point on another Live, saying, “I did get bullied off the show. I did, that’s for sure. That is for sure.”

Hilaria, who sparked controversy in 2020 when people began to question the authenticity of her accent and Spanish origins, continued in an Instagram video for World Mental Health Day that there was “some bullying going on aimed at me over the past few weeks.”

“One of the most common things that people say to me when they meet me—when they actually meet me—is how surprised they are by negativity that I receive,” Hilaria continued, “because in reality, I am none of the negative things that some people say and that breaks my heart.”

The mother of seven went on to call out “campaigns of hate” she feels plague many people in the public eye. “They take lives and they demolish mental health, and it’s tragic how rampant this behavior is, and countless suffer daily,” she said. “Some of the people who have harassed me for years and misrepresented and outright have lied about me, I know that they’ll only be satisfied when I’m gone. It seems that nothing I can say or do will be right in their eyes.”

Despite the end of her time on DWTS, the former yoga instructor expressed her gratitude for her supporters who helped her be cast on the show.

“I’m so grateful for this experience that I had on Dancing With the Stars,” she gushed. “I never thought I would dance again, and I have all of you to thank for writing into the show and making this wild experience happen.”

She added, “I’m so blessed that I got to share this with my family. I loved everybody I met there, and I’m really excited to cheer on my cast mates.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, and streams the next day on Hulu.