Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About ‘DWTS’ Rumors

Just a day before it was confirmed that she’d be joining Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars, Hilaria Baldwin hinted that she may be competing for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy. The TLC star spoke about the possibility of doing ballroom dancing at a charity event.

During an interview with Extra while attending the USTA Foundation Opening Night Gala at the 2025 US Open alongside her husband, Alec Baldwin, on Monday, Aug. 25, Hilaria was asked about her popular dance TikToks, and if she and Alec would ever try the lift from the film Dirty Dancing. Her answer fueled rumors of her participating in the forthcoming season of the reality dance competition series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’ve had some requests for some Dirty Dancing lifts and I’ve been too scared to do that with him,” Hilaria admitted. The interviewer asked, “What if you were to do the Dirty Dancing lifts with a certain dance pro on a certain Dancing With the Stars which everyone seems to be manifesting?”

Hilaria shot back, “I know, I’ve been enjoying all this manifesting, I see in my comments there’s like a lot of people manifesting. It’s been a lot of fun manifesting, and let’s continue to manifest.”

She then asked her husband, “Would you let me go and dance?” The Rust star said, “Well I suppose that could be arranged. I suppose I would be convinced about that if there were certain parameters in place. I think that I want her to have fun and this is a woman who loves to have fun. She’s a fun-seeking person and I want her to go and do anything she wants to do that would be fun.”

Rumors were sparked weeks back when she began posting videos of her performing ballroom dance routines to TikTok. She has a ballroom dance background, having performed with New York University’s ballroom dance troupe during her time in college.