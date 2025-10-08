‘Dancing With the Stars’ Eliminates Controversial Personality During Disney Night

The Dancing With the Stars ballroom was filled with Disney magic Tuesday as the 11 remaining celebrity couples of Season 34 danced to songs inspired by beloved Disney movies and attractions.

But all the Disney magic couldn’t stave off the night’s elimination. After host Alfonso Ribeiro revealed that the show had broken its 40 million vote record for the first time ever, the three couples in danger of elimination were Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov, Andy Richter and Emma Slater, and Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the end, however, it was Baldwin and Savchenko who were sent packing, ending the controversial star of The Baldwins‘ time on Dancing With the Stars.

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

“Listen, I’m so proud of you,” Savchenko could be heard telling Baldwin, who told host Julianne Hough, “This has been an incredible experience.”

“I am so grateful to all of you, I’m so grateful to my children and my family,” said the wife of Alec Baldwin, who shares seven children with the actor. “I’m cheering on everybody in the cast. This has been an amazing time.”

Savchenko went on to praise his partner as a “superhero and an incredible mom,” calling her “truly an inspiration.”

Baldwin and Savchenko earned a 23/30 for their quickstep to “Cantina Band” from Star Wars: A New Hope Tuesday, putting them solidly in the middle of the scoreboard and earning the title of “contender” from judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

“The force is still with you,” judge Bruno Tonioli said after their dance. “Whatever you did, worked. I was looking for something wrong; I didn’t see it.”

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

Dancing With the Stars fans have taken umbrage with Baldwin having ballroom dance experience prior to her time on the show, as the wellness influencer revealed she had been ballroom dancing since she was a child, even competing in ballroom dance until a broken hip kept her from continuing. While several celebrity competitors have dance backgrounds, Baldwin’s critics felt it was unfair for her to have so much experience in the specific dances that form the basis of Dancing With the Stars.

Continuing on in the competition are Fishel, Richter, Alix Earle, Elaine Hendrix, Jordan Chiles, Dylan Efron, Scott Hoying, Robert Irwin, Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, and streams the next day on Hulu.



