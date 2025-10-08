‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judges Get in Fight Over Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin’s Disney Night dance was a polarizing one for the Dancing With the Stars judges.

The wellness influencer wife of Alec Baldwin sparked fighting on the judging panel after she and pro partner Gleb Savchenko danced a quickstep to “Cantina Band” from Star Wars: A New Hope Tuesday,

The routine earned praise from judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, with Tonioli saying, “The force is still with you! Whatever you did, worked. I was looking for something wrong; I didn’t see it.”

Inaba felt similarly, telling Hilaria, “As women, sometimes I feel like there’s so much pressure and we have to prove ourselves all the time, especially women of a certain age. It’s a real thing. I know you’re feeling this.”

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

She continued, “I want you to know that tonight what I saw was just you dancing, fully in love with what you’re doing, not trying to prove anything, and it was beautiful. Now, here is a contender.”

Derek Hough didn’t quite think the dance was as flawless as his fellow judges, however. “I see your amazing talent,” he told Hilaria. “One thing with this dance for me personally, if I’m being honest with you, there wasn’t enough quickstep. Compared to a lot of quicksteps tonight, I think there could’ve been a little bit more. …It was good, but I think that you have potential-“

It was at that point that Inaba interrupted by poking Hough in disagreement. “Naughty, naughty Derek,” Tonioli added, before shutting down the moment by saying, “Let him finish, thank you.” Hough declared of the whole exchange, “By the beard of Zeus!”

He then finished his commentary, telling Hilaria, “What I was going to say was to feel like you have that breakout moment where you’re like, ‘I’m here, look at me, here I am,’ there needs to be something that just sets you apart. What is that? Think about that for next week. What’s that moment?”

“It was that dance,” Inaba shouted.

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

The division in the judges showed as Hilaria was given two eights and a seven, earning her a 23/30 for the week.

Despite falling in the middle of the leaderboard with the duo’s season high score, Hilaria and Savchenko were eliminated at the end of Disney Night.

“This has been an incredible experience,” Hilaria told host Julianne Hough. “I am so grateful to all of you, I’m so grateful to my children and my family. I’m cheering on everybody in the cast. This has been an amazing time.”

Savchenko went on to praise his partner as a “superhero and an incredible mom,” calling her “truly an inspiration.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, and streams the next day on Hulu.