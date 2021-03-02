Hilaria Baldwin Announces New Baby's Name After She and Alec Baldwin Make Surprise Announcement

✖

Hilaria Baldwin is introducing fans to baby Lucia! Tuesday, Alec Baldwin's wife announced the name of their sixth child together, a little girl they revealed yesterday had joined their family. "We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia," she captioned a photo of the little girl wearing bunny print pajamas. "Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true."

Hilaria surprised her followers Tuesday after announcing Lucia's arrival less than sixth months after she gave birth to her fifth child with Alec, Eduardo, in September. She and the 30 Rock actor are also parents to 2-year-old Romeo, 4-year-old Leonardo, 5-year-old Rafael Thomas and 7-year-old Carmen, while Alec shares 25-year-old daughter Ireland with his ex-wife, 9 1/2 Weeks actress Kim Basinger. Breaking the big baby news, Hilaria posted a photo of herself surrounded with all six kids, captioning the photo simply with "7" and crediting her husband as having taken the photo.

Alec and Hilaria have remained tight-lipped on the logistics surrounding Lucia joining their family. When one Instagram user commented on Alec's photo, "Who's the mother? She [Hilaria] wasn't pregnant. She gave birth six months ago [to son Eduardo]," the Saturday Night Live actor responded, "You should shut the f— up and mind your own business." When another person commented, "Wish I knew why are people so mean," and noted they didn't feel Hilaria's recent heritage and accent scandal should play into the family's news, Alec responded, "Because, basically, they're not very smart. Americans are people who know less about how to live a peaceful, healthy life than most of the civilized world."

Alec and Hilaria have both mentioned wanting to add another baby to their family, with the mother-of-six telling Us Weekly in April 2020 of having another child, "At this point, who knows?" She continued of their family planning, "I don't know. I've learned that I thought I was gonna have one kid and now, all of a sudden, I have a gigantic brood, so who knows? I'm always wrong." In November, she added to PEOPLE that her kids are always begging for another little brother or sister. The kids "are used to new siblings coming in, so they're already like 'When is the next one going to come?' And I'm like, 'Guys, you and the entire world need to stop asking me that!'" she joked at the time.