Alec Baldwin is not happy with a fan who asked a question about his and his wife Hilaria's surprise baby announcement on Monday. After Hilaria shocked fans by posting a family photo to Instagram with the caption "7" to announce she and Baldwin had quietly welcomed a newborn, fans immediately were curious about the baby's arrival. Although Hilaria did not allow comments on her post, Baldwin also shared the photo, leading to a mixture of responses from fans.

One Instagram user wrote, "Who's the mother? She [Hilaria] wasn't pregnant. She gave birth six months ago [to son Eduardo]." E! News reports that the 30 Rock star replied to that comment, "You should shut the f— up and mind your own business." Another user commented, "Wish I knew why are people so mean," and said that the recent scandal about Hilaria's heritage shouldn't play into the happy baby news. Baldwin responded, "Because, basically, they're not very smart. Americans are people who know less about how to live a peaceful, healthy life than most of the civilized world."

The Baldwins have offered no further details about their newest child, including their name. The baby comes after Hilaria was accused of faking her Spanish accent and misrepresenting her background, which stemmed from a Twitter thread that went viral in December. She defended herself repeatedly and took time away from Instagram. In early February, she returned to post, "The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained — I should have been more clear and I'm sorry."

Baldwin and Hilaria, who tied the knot in June 2021, are now parents to six children together — Carmen, 7; Rafael, 5; Leonardo, 4; Romeo, 2; Eduardo, 6 months; and the newborn. Baldwin and ex-wife Kim Basinger are parents to Ireland Baldwin, 25.

The couple has opened up in recent years about their desire to expand their family. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in 2019, Baldwin said he was open to the idea. "If you have kids, and if you're like us, sometimes you feel like you can't stop having kids. Every time we have them, we're like, 'This is great. Let's have more!'"

Hilaria expressed a similar sentiment to Us Weekly in April 2020. "At this point, who knows?" she quipped. "I don't know. I've learned that I thought I was gonna have one kid and now, all of a sudden, I have a gigantic brood, so who knows? I'm always wrong." Then, in November, she told PEOPLE that her kids are always asking for another sibling. She said that the kids "are used to new siblings coming in, so they're already like 'When is the next one going to come?' And I'm like, 'Guys, you and the entire world need to stop asking me that!'"