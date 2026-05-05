Heidi Klum’s Extreme Met Gala Look Rivals Her Halloween Costumes

Heidi Klum’s extreme 2026 Met Gala look proved once again that no one is more dedicated to a theme than the supermodel.

The Queen of Halloween took this year’s “Fashion is Art” dress code quite literally, turning up to Monday’s annual fundraiser looking like a sculpture pulled directly from a slab of marble.

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Heidi Klum attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The look, inspired by Raffaelle Monti’s 1847 sculpture The Veiled Vestal, was put together not by a traditional fashion designer, but by Klum’s longtime Halloween partner, makeup artist Mike Marino, Vanity Fair reported.

Marino, who has been working with the America’s Got Talent star for more than a decade on her over-the-top Halloween costumes, owns Prosthetic Renaissance, the special effects company and Oscar nominee for hair and makeup work on Coming 2 America, The Batman, and A Different Man.

“I love fashion, I love art, and I especially love when the two collide,” Klum wrote alongside an Instagram post showing the details of her look. “For this year’s Met Gala, Mike Marino @prorenfx transformed fabric into sculpture, manipulating latex and spandex with extraordinary precision to mirror the stillness, delicacy, and illusion of carved marble.”

“Inspired by the timeless beauty of Veiled Vestal by Raffaelle Monti, this look blurs the line between fashion and fine art. A piece of fashion art, reimagined in motion,” she continued. “Every fold, every contour, every detail is intentional, capturing both strength and softness in a way that feels almost impossible. A one-of-a-kind design that doesn’t just dress the body, but elevates it into art itself.”

Klum’s followers dubbed her “best dressed” of the night, with one person commenting, “Over the top! Understood the assignment..plusss extra credit,” and another cheering, “At least someone understood the assignment!”

Klum was just one of the celebrities inspired by the classical body division of The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Costume Art” exhibit, which centers around Hellenistic and Roman art.

Serena Williams, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Anne Hathaway, Laura Harrier, Coco Jones, and Suki Waterhouse also leaned into that aspect of the theme as they walked the red carpet on Monday, highlighting artful draping, Hellenistic and Roman motifs and sculptural details in their own looks. But, of course, no one went as hard as Klum.