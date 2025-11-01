Heidi Klum Reveals Her Wild 2025 Halloween Costume

The Queen of Halloween is officially back.

Heidi Klum has finally unveiled her wild costume for 2025, and it was truly unexpected.

In years past, the Project Runway star has had some crazy transformations for her celebrity Halloween party. Every year, Klum goes all out for her A-list friends and family, and, being the hostess with the mostest, she has to raise the bar with her costume. And this year was no different, as she went as a legendary mythological monster.

For Halloween 2025, the model transformed herself into Medusa, the Greek mythological figure. In addition to faux snakes covering her head, she was covered in snake-like scales all over her body, leading into a giant tail that was several feet long.

Her husband, Tokio Hotel’s Tom Kaulitz, accompanied her as a Greek solider who was transformed to stone by Medusa’s gaze. In addition to solider props, blhe was covered head-to-toe in grey paint.

While Klum had mostly kept a tight lip about this year’s costume ahead of time, she revealed on The Tonight Show earlier this month that she was “going to be extra ugly and super scary,” but that’s all that she shared. On Friday, for Halloween leading up to the reveal, Klum made sure to keep her followers updated on the costume, briefly teasing the makeup, wires, prosthetics, and some pretty insane green contacts.

Previous costumes include the forbidden fruit, a human body, a butterfly, a worm, and a peacock, and last year she and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, were two different versions of E.T. from Steven Spielberg’s beloved 1982 sci-fi film, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. She always seems to up the ante every year, and 2025 was no exception. Klum virtually looks unrecognizable in her getup, and it’s safe to say that she wins Halloween once again.

Meanwhile, celebrities in attendance at her Halloween party include Darren Criss, KPop Demon Hunters star Rei Ami, Coco Jones, Gigi Gorgeous, Tamron Hall, Jonathan Cheban, Ariana Madix, Olivia Atwood, Stephanie Ruhle, Andy Hubbard, Ice-T and Coco, and many more. Klum was fashionably late to the party and for good reason, as evidenced by her costume.