Heidi Klum Halloween Costumes: See Her Craziest Transformations

Social media has made Halloween costumes into more and more of a competition in recent years, but Heidi Klum still reigns supreme as its queen. The model has been hosting an all-out celebrity Halloween party for years, and in that time her own get-ups have only become more elaborate and jaw-dropping. As we wait to see her 2022 costume take shape, here's a look back on some of her greatest hits.

Klum hosts a massive Halloween party for her A-list friends and family — except of course for 2020 and 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, like so many other hobbyists, it seems like this forced interruption only made her double down on her dedication. Klum continued to dress up and share her work on social media, where thousands of adoring fans awaited it eagerly. At this point, her Halloween plans have become a hallmark of the season, so it's no wonder fans are eagerly awaiting another costume.

Despite being a professional model, Klum has worn a diverse range of costumes. She has dressed in scant outfits as well as mounds of fur, always prioritizing detail over flattery. Over the years, she has even seemed to choose some costumes that were meta in nature, making a statement about the holiday itself and the typical costumes that people choose.

The years of success set the bar incredibly high for Klum, but she seems to be up to the challenge. These days, she even posts teasers in the weeks leading up to Halloween, showing how much work goes into each costume. Let's not forget what Klum has already made in her years as a Halloween icon so far. Here is a look at some of her most amazing costumes over the years.