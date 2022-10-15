Heidi Klum Halloween Costumes: See Her Craziest Transformations
Social media has made Halloween costumes into more and more of a competition in recent years, but Heidi Klum still reigns supreme as its queen. The model has been hosting an all-out celebrity Halloween party for years, and in that time her own get-ups have only become more elaborate and jaw-dropping. As we wait to see her 2022 costume take shape, here's a look back on some of her greatest hits.
Klum hosts a massive Halloween party for her A-list friends and family — except of course for 2020 and 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, like so many other hobbyists, it seems like this forced interruption only made her double down on her dedication. Klum continued to dress up and share her work on social media, where thousands of adoring fans awaited it eagerly. At this point, her Halloween plans have become a hallmark of the season, so it's no wonder fans are eagerly awaiting another costume.
Despite being a professional model, Klum has worn a diverse range of costumes. She has dressed in scant outfits as well as mounds of fur, always prioritizing detail over flattery. Over the years, she has even seemed to choose some costumes that were meta in nature, making a statement about the holiday itself and the typical costumes that people choose.
The years of success set the bar incredibly high for Klum, but she seems to be up to the challenge. These days, she even posts teasers in the weeks leading up to Halloween, showing how much work goes into each costume. Let's not forget what Klum has already made in her years as a Halloween icon so far. Here is a look at some of her most amazing costumes over the years.
Lady Godiva
Klum celebrated the turn of the millennium as Lady Godiva in 2000. As if the head-to-toe sparkles and the flowing blond wig were not enough, she rode a real live horse into the party, much to the horse's apparent dismay.
Forbidden Fruit
Klum dressed strategically in 2006 to hide the growing baby bump she then sported. She opted for a bulky apple costume, but adorned it with a serpentine form as well, making a Biblical statement out of a necessary costume.
Cat
A cat costume is one of the most common generic choices, but Klum put her personal spin on it. Her cat costume in 2007 more closely resembled a cast member from the Broadway play of the same name. She wore fur from head to toe, and topped it off with a massive set of platform heels.
Hindu Goddess Kali
Klum took on the form of Kali, the Hindu goddess of death. The outfit was remarkably intricate, with multiple fake arms and bloody severed heads and limbs all around her.
Human Body
Perhaps Klum's eeriest costume was also the most realistic: that of a skinned human body in 2011. She at the party on a gurney with two bloodied doctors in tow. Klum has probably never left so little to the imagination.
Old Woman
In 2013, Klum gave a look into her own future when she dressed as an old woman at her Halloween party. For those looking like an excuse to spend Halloween night sitting down rather than mingling at a party, this is an ingenious costume choice.
Butterfly
In 2014 Heidi transformed into a gigantic butterfly, incorporating huge rainbow-hued wings and bulging bug eyes. Her Victoria's Secret runway days came in handy.
Jessica Rabbit
Klum went all out for her Jessica Rabbit costume in 2015. The costume took hours of prosthetics and make-up, but the pictures show that it was all worth it.
'Thriller' Werewolf
Talk about prosthetics! Heidi had her team work on molds for her hands, forearms and face to create this spot-on version of the werewolf from Michael Jackson's iconic 'Thriller' video. She even took it up a notch and enlisted zombies to perform the iconic 'Thriller' dance for her arrival at her annual Halloween party.
Fiona from 'Shrek'
In 2018 Heidi enlisted her now husband, Tom Kaulitz and transformed into Shrek and Fiona! To top it all off, she even brought a stroller of green ogre babies...the perfect accessories!
Family of Mummies
In 2020, Klum took the old classic toiler paper mummy costume to the extreme — and enlisted her family to get in on the fun as well. At the time, she told Vogue: "We had so much fun shooting this together. My kids learned so much in these two days of filming about how some tricks work, how to move and act like mummies, how to remember their lines and cues. Even though they have come to visit me on many sets over the years, this is the first time they have participated."
Short Film
Klum and her family created a whole short film in 2021 to compensate for another year without a big party.