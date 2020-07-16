Heather Morris Shares Photos of Her Boys Playing With Naya Rivera's Son

In the wake of Naya Rivera's tragic death, Heather Morris has shared some photos of her sons playing with her former Glee co-star's son. In a post on Instagram, Morris revealed the photos, showing Rivera's 4-year-old son Josey sporting a Woody from Toy Story costume, while hanging out with the Morris' kids. The three young friends are also seen rocking some party hats in another pair of photos.

In a caption of the post, Morris spoke candidly about Rivera, saying that her friend "constantly taught me lessons about grief, about beauty and poise, about being strong, resilient and about not giving a f— (but still somehow respectful ). We never took photos together because we mutually hated taking pictures...our relationship meant more than proof," She then spoke about the photos of their children, writing, "I have countless pictures of our babies playing, because we shared that kind of pride and joy. So I’m showing the world a photo of our little goof balls for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I. I speak to you everyday because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Morris (@heatherrelizabethh) on Jul 15, 2020 at 2:03pm PDT

Rivera went missing on July 8, after renting a boat at Lake Piru in Ventura, California. Josey was with her, and when the boat was finally found, he was alive and reportedly unharmed. Rivera was nowhere to be found. After many days of searching, authorities recovered her body from the lake. It is believed that she and Josey were swimming when a strong current arose. Authorities speculate that Rivera was able to push Josey up into the boat, before being pulled under. Her death has since been ruled an accidental drowning.

In Morris' heartfelt message to Rivera, she called the late star one of her "closest friends" regardless of the "rocky phase" they went through. "We stuck by each other’s side and created the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding," she continued. "The last I had the chance to see you in person, I had left oranges outside our home for you to take. I wanted to say hi through the window but my phone didn’t ring when you called (which it never does, f—ing T-Mobile), so instead you and Josey left two succulents on our doorstep as a thank you. I planted those succulents and I look at them everyday and think of you. I still listen to your EP on repeat because from the moment I heard it, it struck me and I always wished the world knew more of your voice." Rivera was 33 years old at the time of her death.