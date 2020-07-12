Naya Rivera's 'Glee' Partner Heather Morris Offers to Join in Search Efforts

The world has been waiting to hear any news from authorities about the search for Naya Rivera, who went missing on Wednesday after visiting Lake Piru. Heather Morris, who co-starred with Rivera on Glee, has spoken out to offer up her assistance as officials continue to search for the actor. Unfortunately, authorities have now considered this search to be a "recovery" mission.

On Twitter, Morris responded to a tweet from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department to offer up help in this situation. She wrote to the department that she is trying to conduct an on-foot search and rescue mission with others at Lake Piru. Morris said that she understands that the department is doing everything that they can to search for Rivera, but those who are closest to the actor are feeling "helpless" and "powerless" as the days go on without any sign of her. In a subsequent tweet, the 33-year-old actress wrote that she also left a message with the Department of Rescue and Air on Saturday and that she will try to reach out to them again tomorrow (on Sunday).

My name is Heather Morris, I'm Nayas close friend and co-worker, and I'm trying to conduct an on foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru. I understand your team is doing EVERYTHING in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless and — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) July 12, 2020

Morris and Rivera previously starred alongside each other on Glee for six seasons. Their characters, Brittany Pierce and Santana Lopez, respectively, even got married during the course of the show. Clearly, Morris and Rivera remained close after Glee ended. Morris even recently issued a statement about Rivera's disappearance on her Instagram Story, telling fans that she is praying that her friend will be found. She asked fans for "all the prayers we can get to bring our Naya back home to us" and added, "We need your love and light."

Morris also released a statement to E! News in which she expressed that it's hard for her to come to terms with the fact that Rivera disappeared. "It's so hard to wrap your head around something unknown," she told the outlet on Thursday evening. At the time, she added that she is "holding on to hope that the rescuers will bring Naya home in a swift and speedy recovery." Morris continued to share some of the advice that Rivera would have for her in a situation like this, telling the publication that her friend would say "that God has a plan for everything, and although we may not know that that plan is, we need to keep our chin up and stay strong."