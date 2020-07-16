Naya Rivera: Heather Morris Reveals Emotional Message After 'Glee' Co-Star's Death

✖

The Glee cast continues to pay tribute to Naya Rivera, who was confirmed dead at the age of 33 following a drowning accident at Lake Piru. Rivera's close friend, and her on-screen love interest during Glee, Heather Morris, just penned an emotional tribute to her on Instagram. In her message, which came alongside photos of Rivera's four-year-old son Josey and Morris' two sons Elijah and Owen, she wrote about all of the beautiful lessons that she learned from her late friend.

Morris began her caption by writing that the two enjoyed a close relationship, despite going through a "rocky" phase at one point. But, it was a testament to their relationship that they were able to create "the most beautiful friendship built out of love and understanding." Morris explained that the last chance she had to see Rivera in person was when she left oranges outside of her home for the actor and her young son to grab. In exchange, Rivera left two succulents on the doorstep as a thank you. Morris wrote that she wanted to say hello to her through the window but that she did not hear her phone ring when Rivera called. She continued, "I planted those succulents and I look at them everyday and think of you. I still listen to your EP on repeat because from the moment I heard it, it struck me and I always wished the world knew more of your voice."

Morris went on to share that Rivera taught her many lessons, including ones "about grief, about beauty and poise, about being strong, resilient and about not giving a f—k (but still somehow respectful)." Although, the most important lesson that she learned from her former co-star revolved around friendship. She added, "Yet, the utmost important lesson I learned most of all from you was being a consistent and loving friend. You were the first to check in, the first to ask questions, the first to listen..you cherished our friendship and I never took that for granted."

The Glee star noted that she included photos of her two young sons alongside Josey as Morris and Rivera "mutually hated" taking pictures and loved to take ones of their children instead. "So I’m showing the world a photo of our little goof balls for you, because I know that meant more than anything and they remind me of you and I," she wrote. "I speak to you everyday because I know you’re still with me and even though I’m feeling greedy that we don’t get more time together, I cherish every moment we had and hold it close to my heart."