Harvey Weinstein Responds to Angelina Jolie Allegations From Prison

Angelina Jolie gave an enlightening interview with The Guardian where she explained that while filming the 1998 movie Playing by Heart, disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein attempted to assault her. Jolie was 21 at the time. “If you get yourself out of the room, you think he attempted, but didn’t, right? The truth is that the attempt and the experience of the attempt is an assault,” Jolie said. “It was beyond a pass, it was something I had to escape.”

Weinstein, who is a convicted rapist and is currently serving 23 years in prison, issued a statement to TMZ from his jail cell via his assistant, denying Jolie’s allegation. “THERE WAS NEVER an assault, and NEVER an attempt to assault,” he said. “It is brazenly untrue and clickbait publicity. You’re Angelina Jolie, every male and female in the world, I’m sure, shows interest in you. Is the whole world assaulting you?”

In the interview, Jolie explained that she told her first husband and Hackers costar, Jonny Lee Miller, about the Incident. “I stayed away and warned people about him,” she said. “I remember telling Jonny, my first husband, who was great about it, to spread the word to other guys – don’t let girls go alone with him.” However, her third husband, Brad Pitt, was less supportive. Despite knowing that Weinstein had allegedly assaulted her, Pitt worked on Quentin Tarantino‘s Inglorious Basterds in 2009, which was co-produced by The Weinstein Company. Not only that, but Pitt approached Weinstein to produce his 2012 film Killing Them Softly, which was also distributed by The Weinstein Company.

“I was asked to do The Aviator, but I said no because [Weinstein] was involved. I never associated or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did,” Jolie admitted. “We fought about it. Of course, it hurt.” Pitt is currently producing a film about the New York Times reporting that ultimately took Weinstein down.

Jolie is working on a book about minor’s rights called Know Your Rights and Claim Them: A Guide for Youth alongside Amnesty International and human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren. Weinstein’s assistant also issued a comment to PEOPLE claiming “It’s very clear to me that this is for more sales on Angie’s book. It’s a more attractive book sale if she mentions the infamous movie producer that may have shown interest in her.” Jolie soundly denied those claims. “I really don’t want to derail the book into stories about Harvey,” she said.